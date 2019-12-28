|
|
|
Berniece Knoche, 77, of Independence, MO passed away December 23, 2019.
A visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Burial at Bone Hill Cemetery, Levasy, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bone Hill Cemetery Fund.
Berniece was born April 20, 1942 in Napoleon, MO to August and Olga (Siefker) Knoche.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Fred Knoche, Louise Knoche and Harold Knoche.
She is survived by four siblings, Levera Knoche, Ray Knoche, Edwin Knoche and Elroy Knoche.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019