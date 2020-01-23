|
|
On Monday, January 20, 2020, Bertha Annett (Yates) Lang, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 80.
Bertha was born November 22, 1939 in Little Blue, Missouri to Emerson and Georgia Yates and raised in Sugar Creek and Independence during her childhood years. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1958, was married in 1963 and raised four children, Traci, Terri, Eric and Tricia in Independence. Bertha was always active in her church, and taught Sunday School for many years. Always on the go, she spent much of her time doing for others. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit and a smile and laughter that would light up a room. She never met a stranger and would always be there to help a friend in need.
Bertha was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia, her father, Emerson, her brother Jon and her daughter, Traci.
She is survived by the father of her children, Richard Lang, her children Terri, Eric and Tricia, her sisters Kay, Gigi and Cindy, as well as 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 24 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 East 39th St. S. Independence MO, 64055. In honor of Bertha come wearing bright smiles and colorful attire.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 23, 2020