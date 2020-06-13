Or Copy this URL to Share



Bertha Maye Wyman, 82, of Lone Jack, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at North Star Country Church in Rueter, MO; burial in Wyman Cemetery, next to the church. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Oak Grove Church of Christ, Oak Grove, MO.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store