Bertha Maye (Bonner) Wyman
1937 - 2020
Bertha Maye Wyman, 82, of Lone Jack, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at North Star Country Church in Rueter, MO; burial in Wyman Cemetery, next to the church. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Oak Grove Church of Christ, Oak Grove, MO.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441


Published in The Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.
