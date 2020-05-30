On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Beryle Jean (Clesson) Immer, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. The family will be having a private committal service with burial to follow at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Beryle was an RN, educator, author, illustrator, musician, and small aircraft pilot.
She was preceded in death by her parents Guy & Blanche Clesson, and her brother Darrell Clesson.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Immer and their three children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Loved by many and missed by all, she will live on through the influence she had and the legacy she leaves.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. The family will be having a private committal service with burial to follow at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Beryle was an RN, educator, author, illustrator, musician, and small aircraft pilot.
She was preceded in death by her parents Guy & Blanche Clesson, and her brother Darrell Clesson.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Immer and their three children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Loved by many and missed by all, she will live on through the influence she had and the legacy she leaves.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2020.