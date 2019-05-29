Fred Stewart, 84, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Betty (Frye) Stewart, 78, passed away about 6 ½ hours later Friday, May 24, 2019.



They were both from Independence. A private burial will take place at Mound Grove Cemetery. A celebration of their love will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Heart of God, 3720 N. Buckner-Tarsney Rd, Buckner, MO, 64016. The family will greet guests starting at 3 p.m. until service time.



Fred was born on August 9, 1934 and Betty was born on November 7, 1940. They met at a young age, fell deeply in love and were married on February 6, 1959 in Buckner, MO. They quickly started a family; Fred was a farmer and Betty took care of the children and home. They were inseparable and each other's worlds. When Fred became a Pastor at their church, Betty would help write his sermons. They spent the rest of their lives serving the Lord and their community. They loved to travel, ride dirt bikes, and visit Colorado. Fred always took care of Betty even as his own health declined. They ended up at Villages of Jackson Creek together, in the same room, where they passed within hours of each other. Their souls were connected on earth and are now once again in Heaven.



They will be remembered by their children Julie Pearson and husband Rick of Independence, MO, Karen Schumacher and husband Bobby of Independence, MO, Brent Stewart and wife Jill of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren Troy Pearson (Kendra), Kurt Pearson (Jenny), Bruce Schumacher (Lisa), Stephanie Kirk (Aaron), Ryan Pearson, Blake Pearson, Natalie Pearson, Cameron Stewart, Parker Stewart, Grayson Stewart; plus several great and great-great-grandchildren; Betty's siblings; and other extended family.



They were preceded in death by their son Bart Stewart, and granddaughter LaShelle Pearson.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on May 29, 2019