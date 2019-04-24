Home

Noland Road Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Noland Road Chapel
Betty Ann Clifford


Betty Ann Clifford Obituary
Betty Ann Clifford, 87, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on April 20, 2019 at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab in Hermitage Missouri.

She was born on November 23, 1931 in Independence, Missouri to Fred and Pauline Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 24 years, Harold Eugene Eckel and their son Harold Fritz Eckel, at the age of 17; her second husband of 23 years, Robert Charles Nelson, and step-son Rick Nelson; her third husband and college sweetheart of 3 years and 8 months, Jack Warren Clifford.

She is survived by her daughter Sally Dickey (Brad) Pittsburg, MO, step-daughter Robin Reid (Bob) Liberty, MO, step-son David Clifford (Evelyn) Apple Valley, MN step-son John Clifford (Dawn) Wyoming, MN, 7 step-grandchildren, Erin, Rebecca, Amanda, Matthew, Ruth, Jason and Justina.

Funeral service will be held at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery South.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019
