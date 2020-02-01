Home

Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Visitation
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
Betty J. Kneale

Betty J. Kneale Obituary

Betty J. Kneale, 95, passed away January 29, 2020.

Betty was preceded in death by Robert G. "Bob" Kneale.

Survivors include daughter Robyn Davis (Ross); son Todd Kneale; two granddaughters: Brooke Bryan (Jeff) and Holly Terry (Justin); three great-granddaughters; and her niece Cindy Murphy.

Visitation will be 9 a.m., with services at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 4 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the .

Arrangements: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020
