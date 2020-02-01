|
Betty J. Kneale, 95, passed away January 29, 2020.
Betty was preceded in death by Robert G. "Bob" Kneale.
Survivors include daughter Robyn Davis (Ross); son Todd Kneale; two granddaughters: Brooke Bryan (Jeff) and Holly Terry (Justin); three great-granddaughters; and her niece Cindy Murphy.
Visitation will be 9 a.m., with services at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 4 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the .
Arrangements: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020