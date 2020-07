Or Copy this URL to Share



Betty Jean Hicks, age 66, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 10-11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., both at Abundant Life Baptist Church, 414 SW Persels Road in Lee's Summit, MO. She will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Cemetery.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900



