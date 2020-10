Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jean (Onka) Petrechko, 93, of Richmond, MO, formally of Sugar Creek, passed away quietly at her home in the early morning hours of September 8, 2020.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 10 at 1 p.m. Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on 701 South Noland Road, Independence MO, Section 11, lot 128.



