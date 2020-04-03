|
Betty Jo Kinnaman, 93 ½ years old, passed away on April 1, 2020.
Betty was born on August 4, 1926, in Brookport, IL, the daughter of Claude Sterling and Vida Neely Sterling. She attended William Chrisman and St. Mary's Academy. As a teenager, she worked for an ice cream parlor on the Independence square, and it was there where she met a good-looking cab driver named E. Roger Kinnaman. He stole her heart, and they married on August 27, 1942. To this union were born four children. Betty was a loving wife and homemaker. She kept a neat home and could always tell when something was even slightly out of place. She was happiest when in the kitchen, baking up cookies, preacher's chocolate cake, or family dinners. This passion extended to hospitality and entertaining – the home was constantly full of friends and family, happily enjoying a meal, having a drink, playing a game of pool, and dancing. She and Roger had a home at the Lake of the Ozarks, where the kids and grandkids got to spend many happy summers. In the winter, she and Roger spent time at their home in Clearwater, FL. They also got to travel to Hawaii, Seattle, and overseas destinations including Okinawa and Spain, as well as a Caribbean cruise. She was a woman of faith; she raised her family in St. Ann's Parish, but was a current member with St. Mary's, and was involved in many church functions. Throughout life, Betty enjoyed swing and line dancing, crocheting, but her most favorite pastime of all was just spending time with her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 64 years, E. Roger Kinnaman; son, William Kinnaman; grandson, Dustin Payne; brother, Raymond Sterling; and parents, Claude and Vida Sterling.
She is survived by three children: Roger Kinnaman (wife Anne) of Arizona, Claudia Payne (husband Billie) of Buckner, MO, and Vida Smith of Independence, MO; seven grandchildren: Brandon Payne (wife Angie), Christopher Kinnaman (wife Simone), Gehrig Smith, Amber Nekuda (husband Kevin), Kayla Smith, Zachary Kinnaman, and Keaton Kinnaman; and nine great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Glass, Karista Kinnaman, Ellie Payne, McKenna Payne, Caiden Smith, Kaylynn Nekuda, Ashton Nekuda, Gunner Smith, and Alec Nekuda.
Private live streamed services will be held at Carson-Speaks Chapel, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. In her honor, the family suggests contributions be made to the Dustin Payne Scholarship Fund, c/o Truman Heartland Community Foundation, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050.
