Betty Jo Powers, 86, a lifelong Blue Springs resident, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Meyers Funeral Chapel 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO, with the Rev. Cliff Caton officiating, with the visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Lobb Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Lobb Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Betty was born November 11, 1932 in Blue Springs, MO the daughter of Raymond and Letha (Darnell) Scarborough. She married William R. Powers Sr. on January 6, 1951 at the First Methodist Church of Blue Springs. Betty was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #385. Her most enjoyable times in life were family dinners and going the casinos with William.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Billie Marie Powers; son, Robert Joseph Powers; sister, Barbara Thrasher; brother, Clifford Scarborough; and son-in-law, Dennis Ervin.
In addition to William she is survived by Penny Lea Ervin of the home, Raymond E. Powers of Blue Springs, MO, William R. Powers, Jr. of Blue Springs, MO, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 22, 2019