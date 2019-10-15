|
|
Betty Jo Rader, 85, of Independence, Mo. died October 13, 2019, peacefully at home.
A Graveside service will be 11 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, Mo. 64131 (816) 942-2004.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Diva Pets Cat Rescue or any Cancer organization of your choice.
Betty was born on January 16, 1934, in Lathrop, Mo. to Andrew & Anna (English) Mott. On April 24, 1954, she married Marvin Wayne Rader, who passed away on May 17, 1987. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Betty's interest included, knitting, cross stitching, puzzles and reading.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers: George Mott, Thurman Mott, John Mott and Richard Mott; 3 sisters: Gertrude Finley, Virginia Kline and Mary Templeton.
Betty is survived by her children: Rose Rader of Edwardsville, KS, David Rader and Janet Rader Stewart of Shawnee, KS, Daniel Rader, Doris Rader Lion and Victor Rader of Independence, MO; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandsons; sister: Thelma Traweek of Big Springs, TX; brother: Andrew Mott, Jr of Lathrop, MO.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 15, 2019