Betty Jo Tate was born on April 21, 1926, in Sparta, MO, as Betty Jo Fly the daughter of Elsie Adams Fly and Fred William Fly. Betty attended school in the Springfield area where she graduated from Pleasant Hope.
She played the guitar and the piano, and sang in a group with her mother and father, her brother, Bill, and her sister, Patty, as the Fly Family. They sang at local events and she also appeared on the Renfro Valley Barn Dance along with her sister as "Betty and Pat". Betty was the yodeler and sang many solos.
Betty married Lee A. (Bob) Hampton in 1946 in Brighton, MO, after he returned from his service in WWII. They moved to the Kansas City area and started their family. They had three children, Patricia, Anita and Rob. Betty was an accomplished musician, artist, and seamstress. She found interest in oil painting in the '70's and has since produced countless beautiful works of art. She also had a special love for Western and Hallmark movies, Gunsmoke and the Kansas City Royals. She never missed a game.
Betty's first husband passed away in 1996 and she moved back to Southern Missouri where she met her late husband, Russell Tate, in Bolivar. They were married in 2005 and made their home there until he passed away in 2008. Betty came back to Independence, MO, where she lived until her death on November 21, 2019, at age 93.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and four siblings, brothers Billy Fly, Cotton Fly and Dean Fly and sister Lotha Fly Nelson.
She is survived by her sister, Patty Fly Peavey (Ralph) of Fair Play, MO, daughter Patricia Ramsey (Steve) of Blue Springs, MO, daughter Anita Jonas (John Riley) of Independence, MO, son Rob Hampton (Joell) of Independence, MO. She is also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, at Susquehanna Baptist Church, Independence, MO, at Noon with services to follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside services and burial will be Saturday, November 30, at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Humansville, MO.
All flower deliveries should be sent to Susquehanna Baptist Church on Friday morning. Donations to the church will be accepted in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 28, 2019