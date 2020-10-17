Betty L. Phillips Allen, born August 16, 1925, in Independence, Missouri to Albert L. Phillips and Anna B. Gerber Phillips, died on October 12, 2020.
Betty married Leslie D. Allen on September 18, 1948. Before her marriage, Betty worked at Lake City Ammunition Plant as a secretary.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Anna; her siblings, Lila Rose Phillips and Marjorie Willis; and her husband, Leslie.
She is survived by her adopted daughters, Jennifer L. Allen Crisp (Larry) and Larisa J. Allen and her granddaughter Anna Thompson Johnson (Shannon); and great grandchildren: Adele and Jaxxon Johnson; and her brother, Robert L. Willis as well as many nieces and nephews.
Having lived in a tent briefly during the Depression, she understood the need for a good house and the security it provided. That is why she supported and even donated land to Habitat for Humanity; therefore her family suggests contributions to Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers. https://habitatkc.org/donate/
A private graveside service is planned for a later date.