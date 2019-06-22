|
Betty Lea (Fulgham) Basinger, 84, of Blue Springs, Mo passed away June 20, 2019.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ross Basinger, son, Donald Ray Basinger, great grandson, Owen Ross Basinger, brothers, Ralph Fulgham, Bobby Fulgham, Billy Fulgham, Jimmy Fulgham, Paul Ross Fulgham, Jackie Melvin Fulgham, sisters, Charlene Shelton, and Annie Carlton.
Survivors include her sons, Rob Basinger, Terry Basinger, Steve Basinger, brother, Leon Fulgham, sister, Nancy Duncan, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral services are 2 P.M. Monday June 24th at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, with visitation preceding the service from 1-2 P.M. Burial in Blue Springs Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on June 22, 2019