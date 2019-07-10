Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Lou (Batten) Goff


1927 - 2019
Betty Lou (Batten) Goff Obituary
Betty Lou Goff, 92, of Independence, MO. Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Aunt passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.

Betty was born January 21, 1927 in Pearson, Arkansas to Walter and Jamima (Knight) Batten. Betty moved with her husband and son to Independence, MO. in 1950. She worked for Woolworth Stores on the Independence Square until April 1973. She enjoyed her garden and was devoted to her family. This kind and loving woman will be forever missed by her loving family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her son Eugene (Patty) Decker of Oak Grove, MO.; grandson Brian (Dustee) of Independence, MO.; Great-Granddaughter Kasey (Eric); Great-Great-Granddaughter Gracie and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Oather Goff; her parents; five brothers and seven sisters.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m., services being held at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd., Independence, MO 64050, burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019
