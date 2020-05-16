|
Betty Lou Maginness, 97 of Independence, MO passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Northcare Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with cremation to follow. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday evening at the chapel. All services will be held under current Covid-19 guidelines.
Betty was born April 15, 1923 in Centerville, IA to Earl G. and Opal D. (Setzer) Alden. She grew up in northern Missouri and graduated from Kidder High School in Kidder, MO. She had worked at the Independence, MO office of the Social Security Administration from 1955 until she retired as a supervisor in 1985. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and the Retired Federal Employees. She was also longtime and active member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Independence.
Survivors include; her husband of nearly 78 years, Allen "Dale" Maginness of the home; 2 sons, Stephen Maginness and wife Donna of Independence, MO and Michael Maginness and wife Christine of Bella Vista, AR; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
