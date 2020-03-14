|
|
Betty Suzanne "Suzie" (Jones) Hendrickson, 62, born October 19, 1957, in Independence, passed away March 8, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer.
She graduated from Van Horn High School in 1975 and attended Independence Sanitarium and Hospital's Radiologic Technologist School, graduating in 1977. She worked at Independence Sanitarium and Hospital before quitting to help her husband, Ron, in his family's construction business. She worked for OHS Compcare in Blue Springs before finding her last career as a school health aide in the Blue Springs School District. She worked there for 16 years until her cancer diagnosis, most recently at William Bryant Elementary. Suzie loved children. When she made the decision to stay home with her sons after her youngest was born, lots of other children made their way into her house and her heart. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting games, programs and events. Her other hobbies were cooking, gardening, sewing, painting and playing Candy Crush.
Suzie is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Betty (Carter) Jones and a brother, George.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Ron Hendrickson of Blue Springs, son, Scott (Jenny) Hendrickson (Grain Valley), son, Brian "Scooter" (Hayley) Hendrickson (Lee's Summit); her grandchildren: Bailey, Evan, Maddy and Liam. She is also survived by her brother Alan (Joyce) Jones (Lee's Summit), mother-in-law, Patricia Lamendola (Blue Springs), sister-in-laws, Amy Johnson (Austin, Texas) and Laura Thornquist (Geno) of (Houston, Texas), nieces, nephews, cousins and many other beloved family members.
The family will greet friends from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. S., Independence, Missouri 64055 with a funeral service directly following. A private family inurnment ceremony will take place at a later date at their family niche at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
The family suggests no flowers or plants. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Koontz Center Metastatic Breast Cancer Retreat fund at Saint Luke's Foundation, 901 E. 104th St., Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64131.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020