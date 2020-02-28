Home

Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Community of Christ Church
Oak Grove, MO
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Community of Christ Church
Oak Grove, MO
Beverly Ann Hoy


1946 - 2020
Beverly Ann Hoy Obituary
Beverly Ann Hoy, 73, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at the Community of Christ Church in Oak Grove, followed by graveside at 2 p.m. in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove.

Beverly was born June 19, 1946, in Van Hook, North Dakota. She and her husband, Jerry, owned and operated Hoy Supply, which open in 1980. Beverly was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans Association. She was a doll maker and a collector of antiques and other collectibles.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Jerry Hoy of the home; son, Robert Craig Hoy of Washington D.C.; and granddaughter, Amber Hoy of Nashville, TN.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 28, 2020
