Beverly Ann Hoy, 73, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at the Community of Christ Church in Oak Grove, followed by graveside at 2 p.m. in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove.
Beverly was born June 19, 1946, in Van Hook, North Dakota. She and her husband, Jerry, owned and operated Hoy Supply, which open in 1980. Beverly was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans Association. She was a doll maker and a collector of antiques and other collectibles.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Jerry Hoy of the home; son, Robert Craig Hoy of Washington D.C.; and granddaughter, Amber Hoy of Nashville, TN.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 28, 2020