Beverly Ann Phillips, 84, Sugar Creek, MO passed away January 30, 2020.
Services will be at 10am on Friday, February 7 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Interment at Mound Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8pm Thursday, February 6 at the chapel.
Contributions are suggested to the in her honor.
Beverly was born on September 22, 1935, in Pleasant Hill, MO, to Alfred and Nellie (Paul) Czeschin. She graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in the class of 1953, and married Kenneth "Topper" Phillips that same year. She worked for Montgomery Ward and later for Kmart, from which she retired. After one year of retirement, she went back to work, this time for Hobby Lobby. Beverly enjoyed taking care of her family and flower gardening. She and Topper loved to take his Harley on trips to Eureka Springs,
Branson, or Colorado when they were able.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Topper" Phillips; daughters Kimberly Phillips and Sheri Johnson; grandson, Brian Thomas; and five siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Christy Owens, Peculiar, MO; grandchildren Matthew
Phillips, Sugar Creek, MO; Joy Dawn Thomas, Peculiar, MO; David Dustin Nash,
Prairie Village, KS; great-grandchildren Makaylah, Kadence, Tristan, Trenity, Aidan and Tanner; and one great-great-granddaughter, Weslynn Tyler.
Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020