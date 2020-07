Beverly Ann Wahlers (Bowman), age 72, of Independence, MO, formerly of Tonganoxie, KS passed on July 20, 2020.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27 from 2-6 p.m., with the Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 28 at 11 a.m., burial to follow at Hubble Hill Cemetery. Services at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd., Independence, MO 64050.Full obituary at www.newcomersnolandroadchapel.com