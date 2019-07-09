|
Beverly Borgers, 75, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on July 2 at the Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center in Lee's Summit, MO.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Lakewood Way Community Church (1150 NE Woods Chapel Rd., Lee's Summit, MO). Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Memorial Service at the church.
Beverly was a long time teacher at the Fort Osage School District.
She is survived by her husband Edgar, nephews; Charles (Roann) Mefford of TX, and Craig (Metta) Mefford of MI, nieces; Wendy (Tom) Feusse of OH, Tracy (Randy) Caldwell of New York, and Amy Mefford of CA, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to: Children of Promise, Anderson, IN
Published in The Examiner on July 9, 2019