Beverly Eileen James, 88, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO.
Beverly was born on July 1, 1931 in Independence, MO. Beverly worked for over 30 years as a tax preparer, a job that she loved. She married Richard James Jr. She had a daughter, Kathren, from a previous marriage. Beverly was kind, generous, and loving. She loved camping and skiing at the lake. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, but most of all, she loved God and spending time with her family.
Beverly is survived by a brother, Jerry (Pat) Graham; stepdaughter, Linda Pack; granddaughter, Sheila Green; grandson, Steven (Michelle) Renz; step- grandchildren, Tonya (Joe) Reed, Tammi (Tyler) Arnold, and Tommy (Angela) Pack; great-grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Smith, Kelsea Renz, and Caitlin (Reece) Wooten; several step-great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, Dakota Smith, Leeland Smith, and Emilia Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Richard James, Jr; daughter, Kathren Renz; brother, Conrad Graham; and step-daughter, Pam James.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 13, 2019