The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Washington Cemetery
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Eileen James


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beverly Eileen James Obituary

Beverly Eileen James, 88, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO.

Beverly was born on July 1, 1931 in Independence, MO. Beverly worked for over 30 years as a tax preparer, a job that she loved. She married Richard James Jr. She had a daughter, Kathren, from a previous marriage. Beverly was kind, generous, and loving. She loved camping and skiing at the lake. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, but most of all, she loved God and spending time with her family.

Beverly is survived by a brother, Jerry (Pat) Graham; stepdaughter, Linda Pack; granddaughter, Sheila Green; grandson, Steven (Michelle) Renz; step- grandchildren, Tonya (Joe) Reed, Tammi (Tyler) Arnold, and Tommy (Angela) Pack; great-grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Smith, Kelsea Renz, and Caitlin (Reece) Wooten; several step-great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, Dakota Smith, Leeland Smith, and Emilia Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Richard James, Jr; daughter, Kathren Renz; brother, Conrad Graham; and step-daughter, Pam James.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now