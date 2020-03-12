|
Beverly Joanne Harmon, 79, formerly of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home in Estero, Florida on Monday, February 3, 2020.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Jackson; Sister-in-Law, Betty Frechin; her three children and their spouses, April Harmon (Dan Northgrave), Charles Harmon (Lisa Harmon), Robin Linscott (Robert Linscott); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Beverly is predeceased by her parents Albert and Dixie Jackson, and husband, Robert (Bob) Harmon, whom she wed in 1958.
Born in Lexington, Missouri, Beverly valued her lifelong friendships and was a regular at class reunions of William Chrisman High School, class of 58. A devoted mother, Beverly was a leader of Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts and coached several softball teams in Blue Springs, where she and Bob raised their family. Bev had a 20 year career as a manager and trainer in the telecommunications industry for Western Electric and AT&T, while also earning an Associate's Degree in Business.
Beverly retired in Estero, Florida, where she discovered her love of international friendship and culture. She traveled the world serving as an ambassador and past Vice President of Friendship Force International of Southwest Florida. An advocate for an active lifestyle, Beverly loved teaching water aerobics for her community at Corkscrew Woodlands. She will be remembered by her many friends and family for her beautiful smile and open, welcoming heart.
A Remembrance Open House will be held at Fleming Park Meeting Hall, 21906 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, Missouri 64015 on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friendship Force International of SW Florida
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 12, 2020