Beverly Joyce Rooks, 74, of Sibley, MO, passed away on November 5, 2019.
Beverly was born on July 25,1945, in North Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Paul and Eileen (Cochel) Garrett.
She graduated from Park Hill High School in the class of 1963 and married Leslie Vance Rooks the following year. Beverly and Leslie were the proud parents of two sons, Vance and Trent. In her early years Beverly worked as a "Kelly Girl" doing administrative tasks but spent most of professional career with the USPS. She was the first woman truck driver in the country for the post office, and she would often pull double and triple trailers. She retired from there after over 35 years of service. After retirement, she kept in touch with her post office coworkers by attending every
single retiree get-togethers for breakfast.
Beverly symbolized the ultimate humanitarian. As a longtime member of Heart of God fellowship, she helped with Harvesters food drives, coordinated donated food distribution through Community Services League, and baked meals for bereaved church members. As the matriarch of her family, she would not rest until she knew her children,
grandchildren, and extended family had everything they needed - from food, to clothing,
to housing. As a selfless, giving member of the community, she frequently donated blood for over 30 years, cared for cats and their medical needs out of her own pocket, and was thought by so many as "Grandma." She had a great passion for life – in her younger years, she would be found riding a Harley. She took cross-country vacations
with her sons and husband, and had the opportunity to visit Australia with her mom. Her
grandchildren fondly remember going on trips to national parks, landmarks, and visiting every post office along the way. Very recently, she began coloring her hair a bright blue, and she wore a smile equally as vibrant.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Leslie; parents, Paul and Eileen; and grandson, Trey Rooks.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Vance Rooks (wife Dawn) of Buckner, MO and Trent Rooks (wife Robin) of Nemo, MO; grandchildren, Vance Rooks, Jr, Laurasha Hawkins, Michael Rooks, Renee Rooks, Kendall Hyatt, Garet Hyatt, Trenton Hyatt, Thaddius French, Gage Reilly, Tracer Bru, Jamie Williams, TJ Rooks, Trisha Rooks, and Tia Rooks; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Argeropoulos, Mary Lou Garrett, and Sue Garrett; and an immeasurable number of friends in her community that considered her family.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 12-2pm, followed by a funeral service at 2pm, both at Heart of God Fellowship in Buckner. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Buckner Hill Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her honor to Independence Animal Services, a no-kill shelter helping pets find their forever home.
Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel, 816-650-5555.
