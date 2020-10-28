Beverly "Bev" Lee (Swartz) Nye, 68, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
Her family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Wood Chapel Road, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service celebrating Bev's life will be begin at 2 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Bev and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.