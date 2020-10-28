1/
Beverly Lee "Bev" (Swartz) Nye
1952 - 2020
Beverly "Bev" Lee (Swartz) Nye, 68, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

Her family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Wood Chapel Road, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service celebrating Bev's life will be begin at 2 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Bev and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
