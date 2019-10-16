|
|
Beloved mother and dear friend to many, Beverly Ruth Campbell returned to her heavenly home on October 11, 2019 at age 91.
Born to Joseph and Alice "Dolsie" Patrick on September 5, 1928 in Independence, Missouri. Beverly attended Bristol Elementary and Northeast High School. She entered Missouri Valley College where the Freshman Queen was swept off her feet by returning GI, Bill Campbell. The two eloped October 10, 1946, celebrating 56 wonderful years and welcoming four children together.
In addition to being a devoted and loving mother and grandma, Beverly loved hosting dinners and parties, fishing, baking from scratch, and playing cards. She loved empowering women over her 59-year career as a Senior Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics. Beverly was an Elder and served on the Fellowship Committee at Trinity Presbyterian Church, and was actively involved in PTA and Young Matrons. She volunteered at the Nelson-Atkins Museum, Starlight Theatre, and the Harry S. Truman Library.
Beverly joins her beloved husband, Bill, parents, Joe and Dolsie, and brother, Larry, in Heaven.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (Diane) Campbell, Mary (Stephen) Winfrey, Margaret (Douglas) Hick, and Nancy Campbell. She adored her grandchildren, Derek (Amy) Campbell, Emma Winfrey, Ethan, Lauren, and Joelle Hick, Lindsay, Paige, and Nolan Bankeroff and her many great and great-great grandchildren.
Thursday, October 17 a visitation will take place at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon, hosted by Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Sheley Road, Independence, MO. 64052. A celebration of life will follow at Ophelia's on the Independence Square.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Beverly's memory to The American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019