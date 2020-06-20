Blake Mock
Blake Mock, 28, of Napoleon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove; burial to follow in Greenton Cemetery, Odessa. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, 816-847-4441.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.
