Blake Mock, 28, of Napoleon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove; burial to follow in Greenton Cemetery, Odessa. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, 816-847-4441.

