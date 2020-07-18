Our beloved Uncle Bob passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Though his heart failed him, he will always be remembered as a man of joy, integrity and a very kind heart.



Born on January 8, 1935, Bobby grew up in McDade, Texas with parents, Willie Dee (Southern) and Theodore, and two older siblings, Frank Scott and Doris Elizabeth (Weishar/Gleason). After attending Elgin High School, he served honorably in the US Navy and sailed the world. After the Navy, Bobby learned to barber, following in his daddy's footprints. With the ocean still calling, he joined the Merchant Marines and continued to hone his skills in boiler and systems maintenance. After leaving his "life at sea," Bobby lived in Austin and Leander, TX, and worked for the State of Texas, where he used the skills he learned at sea. Uncle Bob lived most of his retirement years in Texas. After the death of Uncle Frank, with no immediate family still in Texas, he moved to Independence, MO, to live by our mom. There, he enjoyed visits with all seven of us – Doyle, Gregory, Kathryn, Kevin, Ellen, Anne and Teresa, our spouses, children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to our homes throughout the country. We will miss his infectious laugh and deep love for us.



We thank the kind staff and his many friends at The Villages of Jackson Creek, where he lived after his heart started to fail. Though he was sad to no longer live blocks from our mom, he developed deep friendships at The Villages that kept him happy and helped him during these isolating times of COVID-19.



With the challenges of traveling this year, all of us will gather next year in McDade, TX at McDade Cemetery for a graveside service.



