Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
More Obituaries for Bobby Snook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Ray Snook


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bobby Ray Snook Obituary
Bobby Ray Snook, 74, of Independence, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 4 with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment with full military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Bobby was born April 25, 1945 in Washburn, MO to George Snook and Velma Baker. He graduated high school in Exeter, MO in 1963, and went on to college until drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He faithfully served 3 years in the Army, 2 of them in Vietnam War and earned 3 medals of service during that time. Bobby was employed at Lake City Ammunition and then went on to work for Western Electric for 16 years. He was also co-owner of MyGrain Liquors in Independence for several years before finding his career at the IRS as a work leader in the FERS department. Bobby served 29 years in the FERS and was still currently employed there at 74. Bobby had a big heart and would help anybody. He faithfully looked after his neighbors and their dogs when they needed him.

Bobby is survived by 2 sisters, Georgia Dalton of Washburn, MO and Karen (Bill) Howard of Tulsa, OK; his cousin and best friend, Patty Vasquez of Independence; his beloved Boston Terrier, Luci Lu; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Contributions may be made in his honor to s.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 2, 2019
