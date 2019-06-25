The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Bobby Moberly
Bobby Steele "Tiger" Moberly

Bobby Steele "Tiger" Moberly


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bobby Steele "Tiger" Moberly Obituary

Bobby S. "Tiger" Moberly, 87, of Independence, MO passed away on June 20, 2019.

Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the chapel. Burial with full Military Honors will take place in Blue Springs Cemetery.

Bobby was born one of 3 sons to Orville and Norene (Sartain) Moberly in Glasgow, MO. After graduating high school, Bobby joined the United States Army and served during the Korean War. On his arrival to Kansas City, Bobby met the love of his life, Alfreda Forsberg, and they have shared over 58 wonderful years together. Bobby retired from the GM Company with over 34 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Community Christian Church, VFW, and American Legion Post 21. Bobby enjoyed watching the Royals and American Pickers, as well as playing Solitaire in his spare time.

Survivors include: wife Alfreda Moberly; son Larry Moberly and his wife Tracy; son Eric Moberly; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother Dale Moberly and his wife Jacque; a large extended family and many friends.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, son Timothy Moberly and brother Jerry Moberly.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Speaks Suburban Chapel; 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on June 25, 2019
