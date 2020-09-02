Bonell Cravens, 90, of Lee's Summit, MO formerly of Lexington, MO passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lexington Memory Gardens, 13512 Missouri 13 Business, Lexington, MO 64067. Social distancing will be observed and if you are not able to stand for an extended period of time please bring a chair.
Bonell was born on November 13, 1929 in Lexington, MO to Edwin and Sue (Hicklin) Brueggeman. She graduated in 1945 at the age of 16 from Lexington High School in Lexington, MO. After high school she attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Bonell worked at Lake City Ammunitions until she was united in marriage to Wesley "Spivey" Alvin Cravens on July 8, 1957 in Westerville, OH. She then became a homemaker taking care of her family. Bonell was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Lexington chapter and the Young Matrons. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Bonell enjoyed embroidering and crossword puzzles.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan McNeal and husband Bill of Lee's Summit, MO; three grandchildren, Sarah Hall and husband Jared of Shawnee, KS, Jenny McNeal and Katie McNeal both of Overland Park, KS; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Hall and Abby Hall.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bonell was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. Cravens and a sister, Betty Gill Ristine.