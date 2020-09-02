1/
Bonell (Brueggeman) Cravens
1929 - 2020
Bonell Cravens, 90, of Lee's Summit, MO formerly of Lexington, MO passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lexington Memory Gardens, 13512 Missouri 13 Business, Lexington, MO 64067. Social distancing will be observed and if you are not able to stand for an extended period of time please bring a chair.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of donor's choice.

Memories of Bonell and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.

Bonell was born on November 13, 1929 in Lexington, MO to Edwin and Sue (Hicklin) Brueggeman. She graduated in 1945 at the age of 16 from Lexington High School in Lexington, MO. After high school she attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Bonell worked at Lake City Ammunitions until she was united in marriage to Wesley "Spivey" Alvin Cravens on July 8, 1957 in Westerville, OH. She then became a homemaker taking care of her family. Bonell was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Lexington chapter and the Young Matrons. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Bonell enjoyed embroidering and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan McNeal and husband Bill of Lee's Summit, MO; three grandchildren, Sarah Hall and husband Jared of Shawnee, KS, Jenny McNeal and Katie McNeal both of Overland Park, KS; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Hall and Abby Hall.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonell was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. Cravens and a sister, Betty Gill Ristine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lexington Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
1720 South Street
Lexington, MO 64067
660-259-2245
