Bonnie Jean Watts, 83, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born September 18, 1936, in Salisbury, Missouri, Mrs. Watts was the daughter of the late John William "J.W." and Aletha (Bayne) Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles E. Watts, 2014.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter: Terri R. Yost; her son-in-law: Ron; her grandson, Michael; and her granddaughter: Rachael.
Friends will be received at the Mt. Moriah, Newcomer, & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. A Celebration of Bonnie's life will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Ron Yost officiating. Interment will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.
For full obituary please visit www.adamsfamilyfuneralhome.com.