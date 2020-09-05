Bonnie Sue (Robb) Constance, 89, Independence, MO, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, following complications in surgery.
A native of Warsaw, Missouri, Bonnie Sue was currently living with her son Keith Constance in Independence, MO. Bonnie Sue was born in a small farmhouse south of Warsaw on January 28, 1931 to Helen (Mitchener) Robb and Chris Roy (Bus) Robb. She grew up on her parents farm near Whitakerville with her brother Michael R. Robb and a very extended family. Sue was a 1948 graduate of Warsaw High School, and she later taught in a small one-room schoolhouse west of Warsaw.
In October 1951 she married her high school sweetheart Harbin Arthur Constance, also of Warsaw. Bonnie Sue and Harbin had 3 sons: Douglas Harbin Constance of The Woodlands, Texas, Chris Rodric (J.R.) Constance of Loveland, Colorado and Keith Allen Constance of Independence, Missouri. Bonnie Sue has five grandchildren – Jordan Marie Constance, Madison Louise Constance, Scotland Keith Constance, Heather Nicole (Constance) Buie, and Garrett Stephen Constance, and four great-grandchildren – Chase, Addie, Brady, and Lennon.
Sue lived a long and interesting life as an Army wife and devoted mother. She lived in Germany, Ethiopia, and on multiple military bases in the United States. Sue was an active sportswomen and excelled at bowling, bridge, and golf, with many trophies and accolades. After the death of her husband, Colonel Harbin Constance, in 1973 she moved to Blue Springs, Missouri and then lived in Mesa, Arizona for a short time before returning to the Blue Springs/Independence area where she worked for Stephenson's Restaurant as a bookkeeper and restaurant manager for over 20 years. She enjoyed very much her friends at Stephenson's, as well as her many friends at V's Restaurant, American Legion Post 21, and the DAV
.
Bonnie Sue is preceded in death by her husband Harbin, her brother Mike Robb of Blue Springs, and mother Helen and father Bus of Warsaw.
She is survived by her three sons, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Ft. Leavenworth Cemetery at a future date where she will be interred with her husband, Harbin. A celebration of life will follow.