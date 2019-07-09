Bonny L. Briggs, 91, Independence, MO., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Community of Christ, Stone Church, 1012 W. Lexington Ave. Independence, MO 64050 with a reception to follow.



Bonny was born March 11, 1928, in Augusta, MO, to Walter C. and Esther A. (Myra) Haferkamp. The middle of three children, she was 16 when she left home and moved to Southern California to further her education. She graduated from Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa, and received an Associate's Degree in English in 1948. While living in Temple City, CA, she raised three children and joined her husband in supporting a multitude of civic, legal, educational, and ministry-based outreach activities. Bonny was a lifetime member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints/ Community of Christ. As a soprano, music became one of her passions at an early age. She found ways to contribute her gifts by singing solos and in choirs, being active in children's camps, and coordinating worship music for over 60 years. She sang in Handel's Messiah at the Community of Christ's Auditorium in Independence, MO for over 40 years. Bonny had an adventurous spirit and possessed a genuine passion for life. She loved reading poetry, taking nature walks, and collecting shells on the beach when vacationing with her family on Sanibel Island, FL. She dedicated her life to be a witness for Jesus and lived a life of service for others.



Bonny is survived by her three children: daughter LeeAnna Marshall of Independence, MO; son Douglas Briggs and wife Leigh Briggs of Olathe, KS; son Robert Briggs and wife Michelle Briggs of Independence, MO; seven grandchildren Mariah Jenkins, Taylor Briggs, Kristen Steele, Mitchell Briggs, Kenyon Briggs, Corey Briggs, and Samantha Briggs; and six great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth C. Briggs.



Memorial contributions may be sent to The Kansas City Symphony.



