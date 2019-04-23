|
|
Brenda Diane Kern-Fields (Ryan), 79, of Braymer, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her residence in Braymer.
Brenda was born on August 11, 1939 in Springfield, IL the daughter of James O. and Evelyne G. (Spurgeon) Ryan. She was previously married to Rodney Kern and to this union they had four children. She was united in marriage to R.G. Fields of Braymer on October 19, 2014.
Survivors include: her loving husband, R.G. Fields, one sister; Vicki Jones, one daughter; Kari Stewart (David), three sons; Kris Kern (Shellie), Kevin Kern (Jen) and Kraig Kern; her grandchildren: Kaleb (Shannon) Kern, Jared (Vashti) Kern, Amber (Andrew) Dawson, Kyla (Kevin) Alumbaugh, Courtney Kern, Emily Stewart, Ian Kern; one great granddaughter (Leralei) and one great grandson on the way. Four stepchildren: Beyonca (Bob) Gravedoni, Regina (Troy) Keithley, Rowena (Doug) Evans, Rod (Kathy) Fields, six step grandchildren: Jess Fahrenbruch, Zach Evans, Tyler (Jamie) Evans, Lex Gravedoni, Sara Keithley, Tan Gravedoni, one step-great grandson Johnathan and a host of many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Special acknowledgement is being made to her friends who supported and enhanced her life. Brenda will be dearly missed by her family, lifelong friends, and be forever in the hearts of many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Fred Jones.
Brenda worked for the Blue Springs School District for over 31 years and retired from Central Office R-4 school district. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star and held the position of Worthy Matron at both the Osceola and Polo branch. Brenda had a passion for growing anything from flowers to vegetables. She enjoyed porch sitting, bird watching, her morning coffee and every sunrise. She relished cooking but her LOVE of feeding EVERYONE at any time was her LIFE MISSION! Her and her husband built three happy homes together full of love, laughter, and memories.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either , Order of the Eastern Star or Wayside Waifs for Animals. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, Missouri, 64085.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with an Order of Eastern Star Service prior to visitation at 12:45 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 23, 2019