Brenda Jane Kramer, 67 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence.
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m., Friday at Floral Hills East Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019
