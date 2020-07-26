1/
Brenda S. (Miller) Dimmitt
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Brenda S. Dimmitt, 72, of Grain Valley, MO, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House.

Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with the funeral immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at the Gathering Church, Plaza Campus, 1500 SW Clark, Blue Springs, MO, 64015. Due to COVID 19 restrictions all attendees are asked to wear masks.

Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories of Brenda and words of comfort for Brenda's family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Gathering Church, Plaza Campus
JUL
28
Funeral
11:30 AM
Gathering Church, Plaza Campus
