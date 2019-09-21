The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Brett Tyler Freemyer

Brett Tyler Freemyer Obituary
I write this with a heavy heart and from a place of deep pain and confusion. My husband, Brett, unexpectedly passed away in the early morning hours on Monday.

He had a servant's heart and was the first one to offer to help anyone that needed it. He was a friend to everyone and was always starting conversations with anyone interested in talking - from the cashiers at his favorite Casey's on his way to work, to the mailman, to the neighbors and so on. He could do just about anything and knew a lot about everything. A true jack of all trades. He worked so hard to take care of and provide for our little family. He always made sure we had we what we needed before he did anything for himself. He loved me, Oliver and AJ so much. He was loved so much by so many and now will be missed by so many. If you knew Brett, you have great memories of him. He will live on in all of our hearts through those memories.

Survivors include; wife Andrea Freemyer; daughter A.J. and son Oliver Freemyer; father Chad Freemyer and his wife Debbie; mother LaDonna Gorden and her husband Ellis; brother Brandon Freemyer; paternal grandmother Carol Freemyer; maternal grandparents Marilyn and Walter Morris; a large extended family and many friends.

Brett is preceded in death by sister Devon Freemyer and grandfather Harold Freemyer.

We will be celebrating his life on Monday, September 23 between 4-8 p.m. at Tiff n' Jay's, lower level in Blue Springs. A family member will be putting together a slide show of our memories with this amazing man. If you would like to share pictures for this please email them to [email protected].

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 21, 2019
