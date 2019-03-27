|
Brian D. Moore 63 of Independence, MO passed away suddenly March 20, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
Brian was born June 11, 1955 in Kansas City, MO to Don and Shirley Moore. He was one of four children. Brian lived most of his life in the Independence, MO area. He was owner of Moore Sales for over 30 years. Brian was a member of Pleasant View Christian Church, Independence, MO.
Per Brian's wishes no public services will be held.
For those who wish to honor Brian's memory the family suggest donations to Pleasant View Christian Church Youth Ministry C/O Pleasant View Christian Church PO Box 2030 Independence, MO 64055-0230.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 27, 2019