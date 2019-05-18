|
Brian R. Kelley, 63, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, May 17, 2019 at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
He was born May 11, 1956 in Des Moines, IA to Thomas and Marian (Richards) Kelley.
Brian graduated from J. C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, KS in 1974. He was united in marriage to Stacy Smith on November 30, 2003 in Kansas City, MO. Brian was the office manager for AAMCO Transmission in Blue Springs for 15 years. He was a member of Heart of God Fellowship in Buckner, MO. Brian enjoyed the Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City Royals, working on cars and his two dogs Sammy and Blue. He was also a founding member of the "Tequilagators" a group that tailgates at all Chiefs games.
Brian is survived by his son, Todd Kelley of Richmond, MO; daughter, Christy Harris (Adam) of Springfield, MO; 9 siblings; 1 grandson; 17 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stacy Kelley; parents, Thomas and Marian Kelley.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Brian from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Celebration of life service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the chapel. Please wear your Chiefs gear to honor Brian.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the KC Pet Project.
Memories of Brian and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
As Brian would say "Just come back with your beautiful smile".
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019