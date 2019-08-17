|
Brian Todd Willis, 52, a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
He was born on November 1, 1966 in Independence, MO to Richard and Judy (Tackett) Willis. Brian graduated from Grain Valley High School in 1985. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in computer science from Missouri Western State University. Brian has worked for Walmart as a machinist for the past 25 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. Brian enjoyed flying airplanes, photography, traveling and examining the stars.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Willis and his brother, Stephen Willis.
Brian is survived by his mother, Judy Willis of Grain Valley, MO; maternal grandmother, Frances C. Tackett of Blue Springs, MO; aunt, Joyce Willis and her family; uncles, Vernie, J.C., Randy Willis and their families; and numerous close friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
Memories of Brian and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019