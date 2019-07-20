|
|
C. David Reed, 74, of Independence, Missouri passed away suddenly on July 7, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
David was born in Tecumseh, Nebraska and preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Clifford Reed. David grew up in the Kansas City, Kansas area and spent many years as an over-the-road truck driver. His traveling spirit took him and his family to Las Vegas in 1982 where he became a professional table games dealer. He also spent time in Sloan, Iowa and Biloxi, Mississippi as a dealer. He retired in 2004 in Southern Missouri and came to Independence in 2014. He spent his retirement enjoying time with his grandchildren, fishing and shooting pool. David was a proud United States Marine.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Reed, two daughters, two brothers, three sisters, six grandsons, one granddaughter, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all.
Interment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Published in The Examiner on July 20, 2019