1/1
Calvin Vincent "Vince" Stowell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Vincent "Vince" Stowell, 95, passed away at home on November 26, 2020 under hospice care.

Vince was born at the family home in Flasher, North Dakota on April 4, 1925 to John Arthur Stowell and Zenia Minerva McElwain Stowell. The Stowell family relocated to Independence, Missouri when Vince was a toddler. He grew up during the difficult years of the Great Depression and was drafted into the United States Army a few weeks after graduating from William Chrisman High School. He was sent to the South Pacific where he served as a medic. As one of the occupation troops sent to Hiroshima, Japan just 60 days after the atom bomb was dropped, he served valiantly under dire circumstances. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

During the war, he corresponded with a young lady named Joyce Eva Holden, who was in nursing school at the Independence Sanitarium. Through written letters they fell in love and married on November 8, 1946 and to this union were born three children.
Under the G.I. Bill, Vince received his Master Dry Cleaner certificate from the Dry Cleaning Institute in Washington, D.C. He co-owned Englewood Dry Cleaners with his brother-in-law Eldon Twente.

Vince served as an elder in the Community of Christ – Second Church congregation and various others throughout the years. He loved helping people in the community and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Laurel Club. He was also a longtime member of the VFW and Rotary Club.

Vince was a living, breathing history book of family records and events - he could recall details vividly and precisely. He showed great interest in other people's stories as he engaged them in conversation, and committed each fine point to memory. Even if years had elapsed since an event occurred, Vince never missed a beat telling the story of who was there, how they were related to one another, and where they lived. He was truly one of a kind in his breadth of knowledge. His stories and presence will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his son Doug Stowell (wife Ione), daughter Gwen Simpson (husband Jim), and son Mark Stowell; grandchildren Julie Lacy (husband Kevin), Brian Stowell, Brett Simpson (wife Joy), Andy Simpson (wife Amber), Chris Stowell (wife Bethany), and Brandon Stowell (wife Cliah); great-grandchildren Brennon Lacy, Tori & Addy Simpson, Ellie & Kinley Simpson, and Alex, Everett, and Isaac Stowell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Joyce Eva Stowell; his parents; and all 12 of his siblings.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. A private interment will take place in Mound Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Outreach International - https://outreach-international.org - an organization Vince support from its inception.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved