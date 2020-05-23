|
Candice Anne Bickford, 71, beloved Mom, Nana, and Sister, and Niece passed away peacefully May 20, 2020.
She entered this world on March 10, 1949 in Maquoketa, IA, born to Darrell and Catherine Hute (Anthony). She married her love Richard Bickford on November 8, 1968, and they spent almost 50 years as team "Dicko and Mert". Candy's favorite role in life was being a Nana, she cherished her grandchildren more than life itself. Time with her family meant the world to her. In her spare time, she delved into genealogy, baked, counted down to Christmas, and never missed a day on multi-strike poker. She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.
She is survived by her son Corey Bickford, daughter Cayce Palmer and son-in-law Jon Palmer, and her 4 Grandchildren Turner, Ian, Avery, and William. She is also survived by her siblings Darrell Hute Jr and his wife Elaine, Brenda Berge, and Jamie Hute, as well as her Aunt Marilyn Seibert, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Bickford, her Mother and Father, and her Mother and Father-in-law. She looked forward to the day they would be reunited in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or the Cancer foundation of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 23, 2020