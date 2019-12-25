Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
400 W. Maple
Independence, MO
Caren Cleola (Coulson) Courter


1939 - 2019
Caren Cleola (Coulson) Courter Obituary
Caren Cleola Courter, 80, of Independence, passed on December 8, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Born on December 2, 1939 in Belmond, Iowa, she was the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Harlow) Coulson. She was a proud graduate of Belmond High School. Caren moved to Missouri and worked as a ticket agent for Trans World Airlines (TWA) where she met her husband. She married Jerry James Courter on October 3, 1959 in Belmond, IA. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019.

Caren was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was active in various roles of United Methodists Women, the Sunshine Circle, and Church Women United. She also served as the Volunteers In Missions (VIM) Coordinator through the Office of Creative Ministries for the Missouri West Conference of the United Methodist Church and volunteered several times for United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). She enjoyed leading and participating on several mission trips. Caren's greatest fulfillment came from serving others.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings: William Coulson, Shirley Hograbe, and Norma Jean Coulson.

She is survived by her son, Neal (Cam) Courter, of the home; daughter Lisa (Greg) Caldwell of Columbia; grandson Matthew Caldwell of Euliss, TX; and granddaughter Natalie Caldwell, of Columbia.

A visitation will be held on December 28, 2019 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 400 W. Maple, Independence, MO. Caren will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Mount Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO.

Contributions can be made to a or to the youth and/or missions ministries of the First United Methodist Church of Independence, MO. The family requests no plants or flowers.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019
