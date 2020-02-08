|
Carl Dana Cederstrom, 94, beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Dayn and Janellen Cederstrom.
This spiritual giant was first and foremost a family man. His family could always count on him for love, wisdom and support. Carl was born in Everett, Massachusetts December 29, 1925. He enlisted in the US Navy his senior year of high school (1943) and attended the officer's school at Tufts University. Carl received his BA in History from the University of Maine. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. In 1952 he enlisted in the US Navy Reserves and was assigned to Kansas City. While in the Reserves, he met a hazel eyed, dark hair beauty from the Ozarks, Verna Jean Bradford, on a blind date, and were married on August 16, 1953.
Carl received his Master's Degree in History in 1956 from the University of Missouri and his Master's Degree from Cornell University in City Planning in 1959. He was a city planner for Kansas City for 15 years before retiring in 1986. Carl was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully for many years as a church appointee for Center Stake and in Far West Stake. In 1970 he was released from appointment but continued to serve the church. Carl was proud of his service to his country and to the church. Carl was a diligent servant of Jesus Christ, serving in various callings. His emotional and spiritual strength uplifted the burdened soul, and his prayers healed the broken hearted.
Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Levon Cederstrom, his adopted son, Leif Cederstrom and his brother, Alan D Cederstrom.
He is survived by his wife, Verna, and his sons, Dayn (Janellen), Thoric (Amal Al Azzeh) and Sven, grandchildren, Juanita, Ashley, Nyrel, Joshua, Nyssa and Annatah. Also loved and survived by numerous extended family members, church and community friends.
