Carl E. Fenn, 88, of Independence MO passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in his home.
Visitation will begin 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3 at Good Shepherd Community of Christ Church, 4341 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City MO. Private burial will be held at a later date. A reception will follow the service at church.
Memorials may be made to: WIU Foundation Scottie and Carl Fenn Scholarship Fund, W.I.U. Foundation, Western Illinois University, 1 University Circle, Macomb, IL 61455-1390; St. Jude's Cancer Research, or Crossroads Hospice.
Carl was born on November 29, 1931 in Carson, IA. He married Janice Jones in 1957 (and she preceded him in death in 1960). They had two children: Scott and Lori. Carl married Linda Nelson on June 13, 1964. He is survived by: Linda and their three children: Scott (friend Terri) of Quincy IL, Lori (Mark) Malmberg of Independence MO and Kristi (Curt) Conrad of Springfield IL; six grandchildren: Andy (Erin) Ruebbelke, Katelyn Fenn, Kylie Malmberg, Samuel Malmberg, Christopher Conrad and Abigail Conrad; two great-grandchildren; sister Joan (Lloyd) Slaght; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Weaver and Bertha (Bebensee) Fenn, his two sisters Myrtha Robinson and Leona Jean Ward, his brother Darrel Fenn, and a grandson Scottie Fenn. His family was his greatest joy.
Carl earned an Associate's Degree in Education from Graceland University; a Bachelor's Degree in Social Studies and Physical and Safety Education from University of Northern Iowa; a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology and a Doctorate in Educational Psychology and Special Education from the University of Northern Colorado. He also served in the US Navy as a radioman during the Korean War. Early in his career Carl worked in various Iowa municipalities as a: school psychologist, principal, coach and coordinator of services for those with mental disabilities.
He and Linda then settled in Macomb, Illinois, where he was a professor of special education at Western Illinois University for thirty years. He was devoted to the field of teaching and grateful for the opportunity to work with children with developmental disabilities. Carl enjoyed being active in community volunteer and leadership roles with McDonough County, IL Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Lions Club, Toastmasters and The Community of Christ Church.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019