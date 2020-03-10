The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900

Carl Leland Bogue


1926 - 2020
Carl Leland Bogue Obituary
Carl Bogue, 93, of Independence, MO passed away March 6, 2020.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Carson Speaks Chapel. Graveside services with full Military Honors will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Carl was born on August 20, 1926 in Ogden, UT the youngest of 4 boys born to Arthur and Grace (McGhuey) Bogue. After getting married to his childhood sweetheart, Carl enlisted in the US Navy in 1944. He serviced in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. After his discharge he returned home to start a family. Together they raised 4 children. Carl retired from Paris Printing as a pressman. Carl enjoyed a long, happy and healthy life. He was still fishing up until his 90's. He also liked deer hunting, but most of all hosting family gatherings at his home.

Survivors include: daughter in law Vickie Bogue; grandchildren Jeff Meadows, Matt Craven, Carla Thornton, Kim Bogue, Cassie Hines, Chris Bogue and Denise Miller; 13 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Carl is preceded in death by; parents; wife Grace Arlene Bogue, brothers Floyd, Lloyd and Clyde; daughter Linda Sass; sons Norman, Carl, and Dennis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Carl.

Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020
