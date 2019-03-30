|
|
Carl V. Thee, 85, passed peacefully from this life and into the arms of Jesus, and his precious wife, Norma Jean, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 8 p.m.
Carl was predeceased by his wife Norma Jean on August 17, 2007, his mother, Melvia Thee - July 1, 2014, his father, Arnold Thee - March 30, 1997.
He leaves his son Steven Carl, and wife Patti; his daughter, Carla Jean, and husband Bill; three grandsons, Nathan Thee, Trey Arnold (Kendra), and Zac Arnold, along with three adorable great-granddaughters Paetra, Charlotte & Hope. He also leaves numerous nieces & nephews. And, last but not least, Carl's wonderful care-giver of more than 10 years, Tina Young.
Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. - Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E. US Hwy 50, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Family Worship Church, 1210 N 7 Hwy, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care of Dad the past 2 years.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019