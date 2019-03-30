Home

Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens
25203 E US HIGHWAY 50
Lees Summit, MO 64086
(816) 525-0100
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens
25203 E. US Hwy 50
Lee's Summit, MO
Carl V. Thee, 85, passed peacefully from this life and into the arms of Jesus, and his precious wife, Norma Jean, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Carl was predeceased by his wife Norma Jean on August 17, 2007, his mother, Melvia Thee - July 1, 2014, his father, Arnold Thee - March 30, 1997.

He leaves his son Steven Carl, and wife Patti; his daughter, Carla Jean, and husband Bill; three grandsons, Nathan Thee, Trey Arnold (Kendra), and Zac Arnold, along with three adorable great-granddaughters Paetra, Charlotte & Hope. He also leaves numerous nieces & nephews. And, last but not least, Carl's wonderful care-giver of more than 10 years, Tina Young.

Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. - Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E. US Hwy 50, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Family Worship Church, 1210 N 7 Hwy, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care of Dad the past 2 years.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019
